LAPD Officers Join Protesters in Taking a Knee Outside Police Headquarters

LAPD officers took a knee in solidarity with protesters during a demonstration outside the department’s headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.

A group protesting the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man pinned under a Minneapolis officer’s knee during an arrest caught on camera, can be heard chanting ‘take a knee’ in video posted Monday.

One of the officers lined up outside the headquarters stepped forward and spoke with the protesters before taking a knee.

“If you want to take a knee, we’ll take a knee with you,” the officer said.

One-by-one, other officers joined him.

The gesture comes during days of protests in Los Angeles, some of which have been marred by looting and vandalism in acts that have obscured the message of peaceful protesters.

Similar scenes have played out across the country in the week since Floyd’s death. Several police departments throughout the U.S. have condemned the former officer's actions in the Minneapolis arrest, which led to a third-degree murder charge against him and nationwide protests.

