Rent Relief

LA Renters Relief Program to Begin Taking Applications Monday

Applications for renters assistance will be open to tenants and landlords from July 13-17.

By City News Service

A graffiti asking for rent forgiveness is seen on a wall.
Getty

What to Know

  • The application process for the Emergency Renters Relief Program will be open for five days.
  • The application process starts at 8 a.m. on July 13, and closes at 11:59 p.m. on July 17.
  • The program allocates $103 million to provide a rent subsidy for low-income tenants who are unable to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A relief program to help Los Angeles residential tenants and landlords struggling with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will begin taking applications on Monday, officials announced Wednesday.

The application process for the Emergency Renters Relief Program will be open for five days, starting at 8 a.m. on July 13, and closing at 11:59 p.m. on July 17, said Ann Sewill, general manager of the Los Angeles Housing and Community Investment Department, which is charged with administering the program.

The program allocates $103 million to provide a rent subsidy for low-income tenants in the City of Los Angeles who are unable to pay rent due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic. HCIDLA officials are calling it the largest coronavirus-related emergency rental assistance program in the nation.

The majority of the funds – $100 million – come from the city’s federal CARES Act stimulus money.

The subsidy is anticipated to assist an estimated 50,000 Los Angeles households. It will provide a grant of up to $1,000 per month, with a maximum grant of $2,000 per household, and will be paid directly to the tenant’s landlord on behalf of the tenant. Eligible tenants are those whose household income is at or below 80% of the area median income.

It is anticipated that the number of applications will far exceed available funding, therefore all applications submitted during the application period that meet all requirements will be placed in a random selection system.

The proposal for the program was first introduced by Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmen Herb Wesson and Mitch O’Farrell. It is based on a program created last winter when some tenants allegedly were being “rent-gouged” before a state rent-control law took effect. The reinstated program deals with the health pandemic.

Interested renters are encouraged to apply online at hcidla.lacity.org.

People with limited online access may call the Application Hotline at 844-944-1868, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. from July 13-17. Persons with hearing or speech impairments may call 844-325-1398 during the same hours.

The program is open to all renters, regardless of immigration status.

