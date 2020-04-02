Los Angeles Unified School District to Open Mental Health Hotline on Thursday

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced a mental health hotline will begin operating Thursday to help students and families coping with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotline, which can be reached at 213-241-3840, will be staffed by counselors and mental health professionals on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Thursday, LAUSD officials said. Hotline operators will be available to speak to people in English and Spanish.

Teachers can also call to get advice on how to connect their students to services. Questions can also be sent to mentalhealth@lausd.net.

The absence from school creates hardship, loss of stability and friendships, loss of learning and loss of a big part of our students' social safety net,'' LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said. "Their world has been turned upside down, and we need to make sure students have the support they need.''

LAUSD officials said they are continuing to operate the district's COVID-19 hotline at 213-443-1300 to help answer questions families may have about school operations, technology and other student-related matters.

A resource guide of community organizations that provide services for students and families is also available at lausd.net.

