Los Angeles Unified

Los Angeles Unified School District to Open Mental Health Hotline on Thursday

"Their world has been turned upside down, and we need to make sure students have the support they need.''

By City News Service

Toni Guinyard/NBCLA

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced a mental health hotline will begin operating Thursday to help students and families coping with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotline, which can be reached at 213-241-3840, will be staffed by counselors and mental health professionals on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Thursday, LAUSD officials said. Hotline operators will be available to speak to people in English and Spanish.

Los Angeles 27 mins ago

Task Force Launches for Pro Bono COVID-19 Related Discrimination Cases in LA

Amazon 49 mins ago

Amazon Hires 80,000 Workers; Will Take Temperatures, Provide Masks After Public Outcry

food 1 hour ago

Philippe’s Reopens for Delivery and Takeout

Teachers can also call to get advice on how to connect their students to services. Questions can also be sent to mentalhealth@lausd.net.

The absence from school creates hardship, loss of stability and friendships, loss of learning and loss of a big part of our students' social safety net,'' LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said. "Their world has been turned upside down, and we need to make sure students have the support they need.''

Grammy-winning rapper and singer Lizzo showed her love for healthcare workers by thanking doctors at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and sending them free lunch.

LAUSD officials said they are continuing to operate the district's COVID-19 hotline at 213-443-1300 to help answer questions families may have about school operations, technology and other student-related matters.

A resource guide of community organizations that provide services for students and families is also available at lausd.net.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Unifiedcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us