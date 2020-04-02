Philippe’s Reopens for Delivery and Takeout

What to Know The classic French Dip eatery reopened for delivery and takeout on April 1

A new Family Meal Pack is available

Philippe's ships nationwide via Goldbelly

Before #SaferatHome began, you could count on your favorite cuisine being readily available, at your favorite restaurant, pretty much any day of the week.

Recent weeks, and the response to COVID-19, has seen that change quickly, with numerous local restaurants moving to a takeout or takeout and delivery system.

Philippe the Original, that beefy bastion of French Dips and zingy mustard and creamy slaws, shuttered for a number of days as the team considered its next step while also tending to the safety of both its team members and its many fans.

And that next step began on April 1, when the Union Station-close eatery reopened for takeout and delivery only.

The current open days for now? Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 o'clock.

While several foods are available, note that the restaurant's breakfast items will return when it eventually reopens for dine-in service.

But those famous French Dips?

They're available now, as well as a bevy of sides and sweet things, too. You can put an order in online via ChowNow, or go with Postmates, or call Philippe's directly.

And while all six of the French Dips will be available, and several of those yummy sides (yep, those perfectly pink pickled eggs made the cut), keep in mind that there's a new option when ordering for more than one or two people.

Look for the Family Meal Pack, which includes a quartet of ready-to-assemble French Dips (complete with meat, rolls, and cheese slices), as well as four side salads, that essential Hot Mustard, the all-important au jus, and eight pickle spears, too.

Call the restaurant for prices or visit one of its delivery partners for more information.

And if you're not in the LA area? Philippe the Original is still partnered with Goldbelly, which means that French Dips can be shipped nationwide.