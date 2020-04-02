‘Connect Pasadena’ Offers Locally Curated At-Home Activities

What to Know The new list includes virtual activities from a host of Crown City museums

Links to activities for children are also on the list

Find stay-in fitness classes, too

Pasadena's picturesque vibe, when April arrives?

The city is traditionally in full flower at this time, both literally, within in its celebrated gardens, and at its many museums, galleries, and family-cool attractions, where events are springing up right and left.

But those museums are temporarily shuttered, as are public places across the Crown City, in response to COVID-19.

There is a way, though, to find the beauty, inspiration, and engagement from some of the Pasadena spots you adore, all while staying at home.

For Visit Pasadena has just published Connect Pasadena, a roster of what's happening, virtually, at cultural institutions, family museums, and other destinations around the historic city.

You can dip into Pasadena's architecture-strong past with Pasadena Heritage Oral Histories or find "hands-on joyful learning experiences" via Kidspace Children's Museum.

Other longtime local favorites on the list include the Norton Simon Museum, The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, and the Institute of Culinary Education.

There are a host of fitness classes, too, that have connections to Pasadena.

Again, these are all be-at-home happenings, the sort of pursuits that are Pasadena-ish in spirit, if not the actual physical location.

The rundown? It's sizable, so take some time now to find your next yoga class, art seminar, or kid-fun, keep-busy hour.