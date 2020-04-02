This Local Garden Has Become a Real-Life Painting

There are certain moments on the annual calendar that Southern Californians anticipate throughout the year.

You might anticipate that first spring-sweet pitch at Dodger Stadium, or you could wait for the day when the red carpet is first rolled out on Hollywood Boulevard, ahead of the Academy Awards.

And for those who go ga-ga over gardens?

One of the most spectacular annual sights is when the Japanese Garden at Descanso Gardens looks as though it emerged straight from a painting.

The painting-like scene is real and three-dimensional and full of fabulous natural beauty, though. And the made-by-nature masterpiece is happening now, at the La Cañada Flintridge destination, as April begins.

And while this IRL painting is indeed "made-by-nature," let's applaud those talented gardeners and landscape pros who work hard to give Descanso Gardens its breathtaking beauty.

The oak-laden location is temporarily closed, in response to COVID-19, but the Descanso team is sharing pictures and video of the painterly Japanese Garden, and all of those blooming cherry blossom trees, with fans staying home.

"Delicate #BeniHoshi and light pink #Akebono blossoms are beautifully framing the bridge," stated a Facebook post near the end of March. "As Descanso remains closed, we'll bring the #springblooms to you."

Have you been longing for something lovely to look upon during this moment?

Here's the garden-glorious, real-world painting you wait on all year, right now, on your screen.