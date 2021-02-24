Los Angeles Urban League Hosts Virtual Discussion With Notable Community Leaders, Moderated by NBC4's Beverly White

The Los Angeles Urban League is hosting 100 years of Black history in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 12 p.m., featuring notable community leaders discussing pivotal moments in Black history in LA over the past 100 years.

The live virtual event, moderated by NBC4 Reporter Beverly White, will feature Los Angeles Urban League President and CEO, Michael Lawson; Pamela Bakewell, COO and Executive VP of The Bakewell Company; Sandra Evers-Manly, President, Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center; and Rev. James Lawson, Pastor, Civil Rights Activist and University Professor.

The event will also include a question-and-answer session moderated by Ashley McCullough, President of LA Urban League Young Professionals.

The 2021 Black History Month holds a special significance for the Los Angeles Urban League as this year marks the civil rights organization’s 100 years of service in Los Angeles. Throughout 2021 the organization will be hosting events and activities highlighting celebrating their centennial and milestones over the last 100 years.

“In 1921 The Tuskegee Industrial Welfare League merged with the National Urban League and became known as the Los Angeles Urban League," said Lawson. “Led by its first president, Katherine J. Barr, this organization helped our community move toward full participation in American life by fighting to change the discriminatory social and economic conditions that existed at that time.”

Today, Los Angeles Urban League serves as a vocal advocate for African Americans and other minorities by ensuring communities of color have access to careers with living wages, opportunities to start and grow successful businesses, and pathways to personal and professional growth.

“As we celebrate our Centennial year, we will continue to fight for economic empowerment and build bridges to expand the opportunities available to the communities that we serve,” said Lawson. This important organization has touched many lives throughout its 100 years and everyone is invited to help us celebrate our 100th birthday.”

View the event live on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at https://www.youtube.com/embed/7pI7AiOQ7uI. Visit laul.org to learn more about the organization.