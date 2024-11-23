Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall nearing closure after declared unsuitable for youth

Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey is nearing its permanent closure within the coming weeks after housing conditions were found unsuitable for minors.

The juvenile hall has been through many inspections in the past year, the most recent being in October, when the hall failed a screening.

Sean Garcia-Leys, the Co-executive director of the non profit law firm Peace and Justice Law Center, said the juvenile hall is only creating more harm for the juveniles.

“It's an unsafe place to put children. It's not serving public safety. Youth are not coming out of there better than they're going in,” said Garcia-Leys.

Additionally, the juvenile hall was found unsuitable for the staff, specifically due to shortages.

“Not having enough staff led to increasing violence in the juvenile halls,” said Garcia-Leys. The increase in violence meant more staff were out on injuries and more staff were just not willing to come in and that led to more violence.”

Despite the unsuitable conditions, the LA County Probation Department, who met with the BSCC Thursday, has not requested a reinspection, according to the BSCC.

If the juvenile hall does not comply with the BSCC’s request, the hall will no longer be used for the confinement of youth after Dec. 12, according to Aaron Maguire, BSCC acting executive director.

But, what happens to the juveniles after the projected closure is still unknown.

“At that point, when the county is just openly violating the law, it's up to the courts,” said Garcia-Leys. “The young people who are confined there will be going to the juvenile courts.”

The department said they are working to meet state standards.

“The department has made several improvements to the facility,” said the LA County Probation Department in a statement to NBCLA. “We are currently reviewing our options, including engaging with BSCC again to ensure the youth and families are not adversely impacted before the holidays.”

The Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall opened after two other county facilities were found unsuitable to house young people by the BSCC, this past year.