Mailman Delivers Rescue After Man Accidentally Cuts Himself with Chainsaw

A mailman helped a man after he accidentally cut himself with a chainsaw in Norwalk.



Fernando Garcia was just wrapping up his shift in Norwalk when he heard a loud scream from a nearby house. He rushed towards the home to help, and he found a man who had accidentally cut himself with a chainsaw in the arm.



Garcia used his belt as a tourniquet and stayed with the man until an ambulance got there to help.



According to the authorities, the man is expected to recover thanks to Garcia’s quick action.

“A male accidentally cut himself w/a chainsaw. Luckily, Mail Carrier Mr. Garcia heard the family's screams & sprung into action using his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding on the man's arm. The man has a good prognosis due to Mr. Garcia's actions,” twitted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department from the Norwalk Station.



“I was a little panicky but at the end of the day... I did what anybody else would have done, which was to try to stop the bleeding,” Garcia said. “I was just fortunate to be there, to help him out.”