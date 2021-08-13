Major Emergency Fire Reported at Panorama City Commercial Building

Firefighters Friday morning continued to battle a major emergency fire at a commercial building in Panorama City, authorities said.

At least 105 firefighters fought the blaze at the one-story structure 14621 W. Titus St, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The blaze was reported at 12:09 a.m. -- and while the LAFD said its progress had been stopped by around 2:20 a.m., flames were still spotted around 5 a.m.

Crews found heavy fire conditions when they first arrived, Prange said.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause was under investigation.