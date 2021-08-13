Panorama City

Major Emergency Fire Reported at Panorama City Commercial Building

At least 105 firefighters fought the blaze on W. Titus Street, which began shortly after midnight.

By City News Service

Firefighters Friday morning continued to battle a major emergency fire at a commercial building in Panorama City, authorities said.

At least 105 firefighters fought the blaze at the one-story structure 14621 W. Titus St, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The blaze was reported at 12:09 a.m. -- and while the LAFD said its progress had been stopped by around 2:20 a.m., flames were still spotted around 5 a.m.

Crews found heavy fire conditions when they first arrived, Prange said.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause was under investigation.

