Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Moreno Valley Girls Granted Bail Reduction

A 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two Moreno Valley girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle was granted a bail reduction today, likely enabling him to get out of jail.



Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and annoying minors.

Garcia pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges last week, after which his public defender submitted a motion for bail reduction.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Eric Isaac heard arguments on the motion at the Riverside Hall of Justice Tuesday, deciding in favor of the defense, based on the fact the charges are misdemeanors. Isaac slashed Garcia's

bail from $500,000 to $10,000.

Garcia was expected to post bond and secure his release from the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta any time.

According to court documents, on Sept. 12, Garcia encountered a girl, identified only as “M.T.,” in the area of Kitching Street and JFK Drive, where he allegedly “lewdly exposed (his) private parts'' and tried to persuade her to get into his vehicle.

Sheriff's Sgt. Alfredo Medina said the victim fled the location and later reported the encounter to authorities.

According to Medina, on the morning of Oct. 11, another girl, identified in court documents only as “D.R.,” was walking through the area of JFK and Perris Boulevard, when she was confronted by Garcia, who allegedly “exposed himself and repeatedly asked her to enter his car.”

“The juvenile refused the suspect's advances ... fled the location and contacted the sheriff's department,” Medina said.

Neither girl was physically harmed.

Medina said sheriff's investigators ultimately identified the vehicle used in both incidents -- a white Dodge Journey with a large red sticker on the rear window -- connecting it to Garcia, who was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Graham Street Wednesday.

Court records show that he has a prior misdemeanor conviction for child abuse, but no felony convictions in Riverside County.

