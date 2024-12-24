Man accused of stabbing Azusa teen to death identified

An 18-year-old man was charged on Tuesday in the stabbing death of an Azusa High School cheerleader.

According to court records, Daniel Rodriguez faces a murder charge, along with an allegation of the use of a deadly weapon.

Angelina Gonzales was allegedly stabbed by Rodriguez, an ex-boyfriend, according to the family.

The deadly stabbing took place on Friday night on the 300 block of North Soldano Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The 17-year-old victim was a cheerleader and wrestler at Azusa High School. According to relatives, Rodriguez picked up the victim after she attended a cheerleading banquet Friday night, and she never returned home.

Her stepfather, Robert Carabello, told NBC4 he noticed the teen’s phone’s location was at her ex-boyfriend’s house and went to look for her. Upon arrival, he was greeted by police tape and officers.

The motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Rodriguez remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, according to jail records. He's scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 8.