Man Allegedly Attacks Woman and Stabs Man in Long Beach

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman, then stabbing a man who intervened to help the victim, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to the 700 block of East Fourth Street, two blocks east of Alamitos Avenue, at approximately 1:07 a.m. Friday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

"The preliminary investigation indicated that a male adult suspect assaulted a female adult victim; a male adult intervened and was physically assaulted by the suspect,'' police said. "The suspect then stabbed the male adult victim.''

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect did not comply with officers' directions, resulting in the use of less-lethal munitions and pepper spray, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The suspect was arrested. The Long Beach Fire Department responded and took the male adult victim to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury to the upper body.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was medically cleared before booking. He was identified as Corey Justin Taylor, and was booked on suspicion of battery, obstructing/resisting a peace officer, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Bail was set at $30,000.