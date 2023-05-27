Long Beach

Man Allegedly Attacks Woman and Stabs Man in Long Beach

A man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman and stabbing a man in Long Beach.

By City News Service

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman, then stabbing a man who intervened to help the victim, police said Saturday.

Officers responded  to the 700 block of East Fourth Street, two blocks east of Alamitos Avenue, at approximately 1:07 a.m. Friday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

"The preliminary investigation indicated that a male adult suspect assaulted a female adult victim; a male adult intervened and was physically assaulted by the suspect,'' police said. "The suspect then stabbed the male adult victim.''

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect did not comply with officers' directions, resulting in the use of less-lethal munitions and pepper spray, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The suspect was arrested. The Long Beach Fire Department responded and took the male adult victim to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury to the upper body.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was medically cleared before booking. He was identified as Corey Justin Taylor, and was booked on suspicion of battery, obstructing/resisting a peace officer, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Bail was set at $30,000.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us