Man Alleges His Hand Was Cut Off By Individual With Sword

A man's hand was cut off by a person with a sword, the Riverside Police Department said Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a severed hand found on the sidewalk near Fifth Street and Fairmont Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

A man in his 60s checked in to a hospital missing a hand around the same time, claiming someone with a sword cut it off, according to Ryan Railsback of the RPD.

The man was expected to survive after having surgery.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.