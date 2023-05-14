Riverside

Man Alleges His Hand Was Cut Off By Individual With Sword

A man alleged that his hand was cut off by an individual.

By City News Service

A man's hand was cut off by a person with a sword, the Riverside Police Department said Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a severed hand found on the sidewalk near Fifth Street and Fairmont Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

A man in his 60s checked in to a hospital missing a hand around the same time, claiming someone with a sword cut it off, according to Ryan Railsback of the RPD.

The man was expected to survive after having surgery.

No further details were immediately available.

