Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling, Allegedly Burglarizing Glendale Office

A suspect caught on camera falling through ceiling tiles at a Glendale medical office was arrested, police said Thursday.
Glendale police responded to a medical office in the 400 block of W. Colorado St. around 9 p.m. July 18 after someone reported a burglary in progress.
They found broken ceiling tiles, and later reviewed surveillance footage showing the man falling through.
The suspect, later identified by police as 35-year-old Ian Higdem, was arrested the next day.
"GPD officers responded to a hospital on the 1500 block of Wilson Terrace regarding a male who was yelling at hospital staff and disturbing the peace," police said in a news release.
He was booked on burglary charges.