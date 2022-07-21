Glendale

Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling, Allegedly Burglarizing Glendale Office

Video shows the man falling through the ceiling before walking around the office and then out the back door.

By Heather Navarro

A suspect caught on camera falling through ceiling tiles at a Glendale medical office was arrested, police said Thursday.

Glendale police responded to a medical office in the 400 block of W. Colorado St. around 9 p.m. July 18 after someone reported a burglary in progress.

They found broken ceiling tiles, and later reviewed surveillance footage showing the man falling through.

The suspect, later identified by police as 35-year-old Ian Higdem, was arrested the next day.

"GPD officers responded to a hospital on the 1500 block of Wilson Terrace regarding a male who was yelling at hospital staff and disturbing the peace," police said in a news release.

He was booked on burglary charges.

