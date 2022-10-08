Man Arrested For Alleged Criminal Threats at Seal Beach School

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening children attending a free outdoor movie at an elementary school in Seal Beach, authorities said Saturday.

San Pedro resident Robert Fausett told police that children at McGaugh Elementary School at 1698 Bolsa Ave. had been throwing candy at his delivery truck, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police

Department.

At some point, Fausett jumped over the fence and threatened the children, police said. He was booked at the police detention center and later released on bail, Nicholas said.

Officers were dispatched to the school at about 7:45 p.m. Friday, where more than 100 parents and children were attending a free outdoor movie associated with the school's PTA.

Police detained Fausett as he was driving away in his truck.

"We believe this is be an isolated incident,'' Police Chief Phillip Gonshak said. "The students did the right thing by immediately notifying adults, and the adults should be commended for quickly calling 911.''

The department asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 562-799-4100.