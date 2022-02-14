Man Charged in 10-Month-Old Son's Death in Long Beach

A Los Angeles man was charged Monday with murdering his 10-month-old son in Long Beach last week.

Jeremy Wade, 23, is set to be arraigned March 7 in a Long Beach courtroom on one count each of murder, assault on a child causing death and false imprisonment by violence, along with a misdemeanor count of battery on a spouse or girlfriend.

Long Beach police officers went to the 5400 block of Atlantic Avenue about 7 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a domestic violence incident, police said.

"Upon arrival, officers located a female victim who stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, who was later identified as Jeremy Wade," police said in a statement. "The female victim told officers that she shares a child with Wade and that he and the child were asleep in a nearby hotel room.

"Patrol officers located Wade and Isiah Gaston, a 10-month-old male infant inside a motel room," police said. "Gaston was unresponsive and officers began rendering life-saving measures until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived and transported the child to a nearby hospital -- where he later succumbed to his injuries."

Homicide detectives were notified, and they conducted an investigation, police said.

"Detectives discovered evidence that Wade caused serious bodily injury to Gaston, which resulted in his death," police said.

Wade has remained behind bars since his arrest last Wednesday, according to jail records.