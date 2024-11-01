Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of 2 people in Koreatown and Mid-Wilshire

A Los Angeles man was charged Thursday with murder in connection with the fatal shootings of a man riding an electric bicycle in the Mid-Wilshire area and a woman found dead in a vehicle in the Koreatown area.

Marvin Magana, 50, was ordered to be held in lieu of $6 million bail while awaiting arraignment Dec. 4 at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse on two counts of murder, along with gun use allegations.

"The suspect responsible for both murders walked into 77th Area station and was identified as Marvin Magana," according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

At about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to the 900 block of South Victoria Avenue, near Crenshaw and Olympic boulevards, in the Mid-Wilshire area on a report of a shooting, the LAPD reported.

"Officers arrived and were directed to a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds,'' police said in the statement. "He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. Later, it was learned the suspect intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle before shooting him."

The 43-year-old man's name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.

That victim was found next to the bicycle in front of a residence, suffering from at least five gunshot wounds.

According to the LAPD, Magana walked into the 77th Street Community Police Station at about 10:30 p.m. that night and told police that a woman was dead in the 800 block of South Berendo Street, two blocks west of Vermont Avenue.

The officers "were directed to a vehicle located in the 800 block of South Berendo Street with a deceased 38-year-old female in the passenger's seat,'' police said in a statement. "She suffered multiple gunshot wounds."

The 38-year-old woman's name has not been released.