The man accused of killing an innocent woman during a high-speed police pursuit after starting a fire at a home in Fountain Valley is a documented white supremacist gang member with criminal records, the Orange County District Attorney's office said Thursday.

Timothy Bradford Cole, 43, of Huntington Beach was charged with several felony crimes, including murder and arson.

Due to his criminal history, which includes six prior strikes, Cole faces a maximum sentence of 70 years to life plus 48 years and eight months in state prison if convicted, the district attorney said.

Investigators said Cole used an accelerant to set a bush on fire at the home of his sister’s fiancé. A neighbor was able to quickly put out the fire.

Two hours later, he was approached by Fountain Valley police near the site of the suspected arson. But instead of stopping, Cole took off at high speeds, as fast as 90 miles an hour, and ran a red light before crashing into a BMW X3, killing 25-year-old Hong Ngoc Nguyen from Vietnam and injuring two others in the SUV.

“No one could have predicted that a series of events set in motion by a complete stranger would turn Miss Nguyen’s American vacation into an American nightmare,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Authorities believe Cole started the fire at the Fountain Valley home in "apparent retaliation for losing custody of his children after his sister called child protective services."

Cole was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.