Man charged in sexual, physical attack of woman in Brentwood

A Los Angeles man was charged with sexually and physically assaulting a mother as she walked with her 4-week-old daughter in a stroller in the Brentwood area last month, officials announced Friday.

Abraham Shily, 26, is charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, one misdemeanor count of child abuse under circumstances or conditions other than great bodily injury or death, and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Shily pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday, and bail of $50,000 was ordered. Shily has since bailed out.

The incident occurred July 16 about 4:40 p.m. on Gretna Green Way near Mayfield Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The suspect approached the victim from behind, grabbed her waist with both hands and simulated sexual activity, so that his hips made physical contact with the victim,'' police said in a statement.

The alleged victim, Carmina Lu, said her martial arts training helps her fight back.

"Completely out of nowhere, this guy comes. He grabs me by the hips," said Lu. "I was telling him get away, and I just kept punching him as much as I could."

Then Shily struck the victim in the face multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground and leaving her with facial abrasion, lacerations and two staples in her head, according to Lu.

Shilly had initially gotten away, police were able to track him down, using surveillance footage from neighbors, including Betty Madjidi, who encountered Shily.

"He wanted to keep talking to me, and my friend started stepping back," Madjidi recalled. "I'm so happy we did because the cameras wouldn't have captured him as good as they did."

From her conversation, Madjidi learned Shily had just moved into the neighborhood, just a few streets down, with his dad.

"Such a heinous assault is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that members of our community, especially women and new mothers, face as they go about their daily lives,'' Gascón said in a statement about the alleged crime.

"The allegations against the defendant are deeply disturbing. No one should have to fear for their safety while simply walking with their child in their own neighborhood. We are committed to ensuring that those who commit such egregious acts are held fully accountable,'' he said.

A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled Oct. 1 at the Airport Branch courthouse.

If convicted as charged, Shily faces up to nine years in state prison, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 213-399-0135, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.