LAPD seeking additional sexual assault victims of Hollywood actor

LAPD detectives are seeking additional victims and witnesses linked to a series of violent sexual assaults allegedly perpetrated by Gabriel Olds, a 52-year-old actor and screenwriter.

A 41-year-old woman reported to authorities that Olds raped her at her home in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2023. Two additional women came forward with similar reports of violent sexual assaults dating back to 2013.

Olds, a New York native who graduated from Yale University, works as an actor and screenwriter. The 52-year-old has credits as for being in multiple movies and TV shows like NCIS: Los Angeles, The Rookie, and FBI: International.

Victims reported that the Olds used his status as an actor and Ivy League Alumnus to arrange dates and meet women through dating applications. Initial encounters were of consent and turned violent shortly after, according to some of the victims.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office charged Olds with seven felony sexual assault charges and the Los Angeles Superior Court issued a warrant for his arrest for $3.5 million.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested on Aug. 7, 2024 by West Bureau investigators in the area of Norway Lane and and Norman Place.

“We heard the same story again and again,” said Detective Brent Hopkins, a Special Assault Section supervisor. “Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”

Detectives believe there may be more victims nationwide due to Olds' traveling career as an actor.

Anyone with information on additional victims or witnesses is urged to contact LAPD’s Operations West Bureau, Special Assault Section Det. Hopkins at 213-473-0417 or by email at 39343@lapd.online.