Man Dies While Hiking at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades

A man died Sunday while hiking at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road at 11:39 a.m. in response to a hiker rescue, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two rescuers were lowered to a location at the park and determined that the man was dead at the scene. He was estimated to be approximately 35 years old.

His cause of death was not immediately available. The Los Angeles Police Department the Los Angeles County coroner's office will investigate the death.