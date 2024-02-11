Man fatally shot by security guard following assault in South LA: LAPD

A security guard at a South Los Angeles home department store fatally shot a man who allegedly tried to leave the scene after authorities say he assaulted someone, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday at a Home Depot store on Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said. There, a man allegedly assaulted someone who was hospitalized as a result of their injuries.

The man accused of the assault then tried to get away, but a security guard shot and called him, according to LAPD.

Authorities did not identify the deceased, but the man’s loved ones described him as a father and an electrician.

“His family needs answers. They need closure,” said Rubi Orozco, a friend of the man who was killed.

Loved ones are processing the man’s death and are describing the security guard’s actions as callous.

“You could have de-escalated the situation and he could have lived,” Orozco said.

LAPD said the security guard, whose name has not been released, has been taken into custody. It is unclear if they will face charges.

The investigation is ongoing.