South LA

Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles, Second Man Wounded

One man was transported to a hospital, where he later died, Jimenez said. A second man was hospitalized for treatment of his gunshot wound, but his condition was unknown.

By City News Service

gun-generic-muzzle
NBC News

One man was fatally shot Monday on a South Los Angeles Street and a second man was wounded.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Slauson Avenue, Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Eva Jimenez said.

One man was transported to a hospital, where he later died, Jimenez said. His name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin. A second man was hospitalized for treatment of his gunshot wound, but his condition was unknown.

It was unclear what initiated the shooting.

It wasn't clear if the two men shot each other or if there was someone else involved.

Another twist was that the investigation began as a call about a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Hooper and Slauson avenues. However, arriving deputies then found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds. It appeared preliminarily that the reported crash had nothing to do with the shooting, Jimenez said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the LASD's homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

