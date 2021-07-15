Eagle Rock

Man Fatally Shot Inside Rite Aid in Eagle Rock; Two Suspects Sought

The men suspected in the shooting fled on foot westbound on Eagle Rock Boulevard, Cooper said.

By City News Service

RMG News

A man was shot and killed inside a Rite Aid pharmacy in Glassell Park Thursday night and police are seeking the two male suspects.

Officers responded at 8:51 p.m. to the 4000 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard, near Verdugo Road and the Glendale (2) Freeway, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Cooper said.

One suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. The second was wearing black shorts and a gray hooded sweatshirt, Cooper said.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

