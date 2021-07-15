Man Fatally Shot Inside Rite Aid in Eagle Rock; Two Suspects Sought

A man was shot and killed inside a Rite Aid pharmacy in Glassell Park Thursday night and police are seeking the two male suspects.

Officers responded at 8:51 p.m. to the 4000 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard, near Verdugo Road and the Glendale (2) Freeway, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Cooper said.

The men suspected in the shooting fled on foot westbound on Eagle Rock Boulevard, Cooper said.

One suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. The second was wearing black shorts and a gray hooded sweatshirt, Cooper said.

Authorities are investigating the incident.