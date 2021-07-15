Police Shoot, Kill Man Armed With Replica Gun in Hollywood

A man carrying a replica handgun was fatally shot by police in Hollywood on Thursday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded about 11:20 a.m. to the 6700 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near Martel Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, on calls of a man armed with a gun, according to a department statement.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the man, at which point, "there was an officer involved shooting," police said.

Carlos Monroy heard shots and saw the aftermath.

"We thought they were fireworks but then people started running around," he said. "Police was arriving in many many police cars and then they started working on a person who was on the floor.

"the police were parked right there in the middle of the street and then they just started running around back and forth then trying to help whoever was laying there."

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. The man was shot by police and taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds. His name was not immediately released.

A female bystander sustained an unspecified injury in the incident and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Detectives discovered a replica handgun at the scene and were interviewing witnesses and "people who may be the victims of assaults by the suspect," according to an LAPD statement.