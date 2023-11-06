Man found fatally shot near road in Canyon Country

A man was found shot to death Monday morning near a road in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles.

Deputies were sent to Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon roads in the Santa Clarita area at about 6:30 a.m.

The man's name was not immediately released. No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website.