Man Found Fatally Wounded in Rear Yard of Baldwin Park Home

The approximately 65-year-old man was found fatally wounded in the backyard of a home in Baldwin Park on Saturday.

An approximately 65-year-old man was found fatally wounded Saturday in the rear yard of a home in Baldwin Park, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Puente Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Officers from the Baldwin Park Police Department found the victim in the rear yard of a home suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No motive or suspect information was immediately available. The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

