Bell Gardens

Man Found Shot Dead in Bell Gardens

A man was found fatally shot in Bell Gardens Sunday morning.

By City News Service

police car5

A man was found shot dead Sunday in Bell Gardens, authorities said.

Bell Gardens police officers dispatched about 1:10 a.m. to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street, regarding gunshots heard in the area, found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

Paramedics arriving at the location pronounced him dead at the scene.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Bell GardensFatal Shootingbell gardens police
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us