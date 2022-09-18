Man Found Shot Dead in Bell Gardens

A man was found shot dead Sunday in Bell Gardens, authorities said.

Bell Gardens police officers dispatched about 1:10 a.m. to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street, regarding gunshots heard in the area, found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

Paramedics arriving at the location pronounced him dead at the scene.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.