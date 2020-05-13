Man Goes on Early Morning Knifing, Shooting Spree in Inland Empire

A 46-year-old Altadena man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he shot one person, stabbed two people, and attacked a deputy with a box cutter in an early morning crime spree in the Inland Empire.

The chain of events started early Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

He allegedly shot at a vehicle, crashed into at least two cars, stabbed a man and tried to carjack someone.

Once deputies caught up with him, the suspect slashed at a deputy with a box cutter, striking him in the abdominal and groin area, authorities said in a news release.

As deputies were investigating three crime scenes, they got additional calls from more victims who said they had been shot at on the 210 Ffreeway, officials said.

Sergio Rodriguez was booked into jail on charges of attempted murder with a knife and a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, and possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information at www.wetip.com.