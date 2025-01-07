Man shares goodbye kiss with girlfriend before surrendering to Upland police

A man was taken into custody by officers with the Upland Police Department, but not before he and his girlfriend shared a goodbye kiss.

At around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, officers spotted a white Chevy Tahoe truck that was wanted by the West Covina Police Department for felony evading.

Upland police officers went up behind the truck and the driver took off, initiating a pursuit that led into Rancho Cucamonga.

There, the driver stopped in the middle of the street where his girlfriend existed a nearby home, ran up to him and the pair shared a farewell kiss, Upland Police said in a social media post.

The driver, who was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, surrendered and was taken into custody. He was booked on several felony charges, Upland police said.

Officers also found a gun inside the man’s car.