Upland

Man shares goodbye kiss with girlfriend before surrendering to Upland police

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A man was taken into custody by officers with the Upland Police Department, but not before he and his girlfriend shared a goodbye kiss. 

At around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, officers spotted a white Chevy Tahoe truck that was wanted by the West Covina Police Department for felony evading. 

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Upland police officers went up behind the truck and the driver took off, initiating a pursuit that led into Rancho Cucamonga. 

There, the driver stopped in the middle of the street where his girlfriend existed a nearby home, ran up to him and the pair shared a farewell kiss, Upland Police said in a social media post. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver, who was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, surrendered and was taken into custody. He was booked on several felony charges, Upland police said. 

Officers also found a gun inside the man’s car. 

This article tagged under:

Upland
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us