Long Beach

Man holed up inside vehicle in Long Beach, eventually surrenders

By City News Service

police siren off during a religious demonstration in the street
Getty Images

A man holed up inside a vehicle Sunday in Long Beach eventually surrendered to police and was taken to a hospital for an unrelated health condition, authorities said. 

Officers were dispatched at about 5:50 a.m. to the 2300 block of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a man who was arguing with a woman, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The argument escalated into an assault when the man allegedly attacked the woman, police said. 

“When officers arrived on scene, the suspect barricaded himself in a vehicle and refused to comply with officer's commands,'' according to an LBPD statement. “Officers established a perimeter, (and) members of the SWAT team responded to the incident.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

At some point the suspect complied with officers' commands and was taken into custody without incident. 

Paramedics transported him to a hospital for an unrelated health condition. He will be taken to the Long Beach City jail for booking following medical clearance, police said. 

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us