Man holed up inside vehicle in Long Beach, eventually surrenders

A man holed up inside a vehicle Sunday in Long Beach eventually surrendered to police and was taken to a hospital for an unrelated health condition, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at about 5:50 a.m. to the 2300 block of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a man who was arguing with a woman, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The argument escalated into an assault when the man allegedly attacked the woman, police said.

“When officers arrived on scene, the suspect barricaded himself in a vehicle and refused to comply with officer's commands,'' according to an LBPD statement. “Officers established a perimeter, (and) members of the SWAT team responded to the incident.”

At some point the suspect complied with officers' commands and was taken into custody without incident.

Paramedics transported him to a hospital for an unrelated health condition. He will be taken to the Long Beach City jail for booking following medical clearance, police said.