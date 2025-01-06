Man hospitalized after being hit by driver in Santa Monica

A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a driver in Santa Monica Sunday night at the same intersection where a woman was fatally struck two weeks ago.

The incident occurred near Wilshire Boulevard near Chelsea Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the driver did stop and was cooperating with them.

It was unclear what caused the collision, but investigators have ruled out DUI.

The incident happened at the same intersection where a woman was fatally hit two weeks ago.

The victim was identified as Judy Mershon, a Vietnam War Veteran and Santa Monica resident.

Police tracked down that driver and arrested him five days after the collision.