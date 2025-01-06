Santa Monica

Man hospitalized after being hit by driver in Santa Monica

It was unclear what caused the collision, but investigators have ruled out DUI. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a driver in Santa Monica Sunday night at the same intersection where a woman was fatally struck two weeks ago

The incident occurred near Wilshire Boulevard near Chelsea Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Police said the driver did stop and was cooperating with them. 

It was unclear what caused the collision, but investigators have ruled out DUI. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The incident happened at the same intersection where a woman was fatally hit two weeks ago. 

The victim was identified as Judy Mershon, a Vietnam War Veteran and Santa Monica resident. 

Police tracked down that driver and arrested him five days after the collision. 

This article tagged under:

Santa Monica
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us