Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Santa Monica

An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Santa Monica Sunday evening, the Santa Monica Police Department said.

Officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a car at the intersection of Chelsea Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard at around 6:40 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that struck her was seen traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Wilshire Blvd, police said.

No further details were immediately available.