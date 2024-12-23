Santa Monica

Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Santa Monica

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Santa Monica Sunday evening, the Santa Monica Police Department said.

Officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a car at the intersection of Chelsea Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard at around 6:40 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that struck her was seen traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Wilshire Blvd, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

