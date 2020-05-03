Garden Grove

Man In Garden Grove Allegedly Breaks Into Apartment Unit Close To His Own Home

By City News Service

A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary for allegedly breaking into an apartment unit in Garden Grove Sunday morning that was in close proximity to his own home.

Officers dispatched at 1:16 a.m. to the 12200 block of Chapman Avenue, in response to a report of a residential burglary in progress, reported they were told that someone had broke into an apartment and later fled the location after being confronted, said Garden Grove police Sgt. Charles Starnes.

"The home owner did not know the suspect and did not give him permission to enter the location," Starnes said.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect after an extensive search of the area, until someone advised them of a "suspicious subject" that lived in the area, he said.

"Officers went to the residence and a male answered the door whomatched the description of the burglary suspect," he said. "The suspect was detained and later positively identified by the victims as the suspect involved in the burglary"

Garden Grove police asked anyone with information regarding the burglary to call them at 714-741-5872.

