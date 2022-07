A man in Montebello died in an illegal firework explosion over the Fourth of July weekend.

Montebello police say they received a call for help about a man who was injured around 6:30 p.m. Monday night at a home on Germain Drive.

They also say that they believe the man was handling an illegal firework.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When first responders arrived they worked to try and save his life. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The identity of the man has not been confirmed yet.