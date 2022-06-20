Man Killed After Being Shot Inside Car in Long Beach

A man is dead in Long Beach after being shot inside of his car Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooter has not been caught, and police are trying to find the person responsible and figure out their motive.

Long Beach Police are investigating to see if the incident on Anaheim Street, between Ximeno and Roswell, was a homicide or a road rage incident.

The 911 call came in just before 9 p.m. Sunday, and according to police, the call may have come from a 7-year-old boy -- possibly the child of the man who was killed.

Police believe the child was inside the car when the shooting occurred, and went to a nearby store to place the 911 call.

The child was also injured, but was not hit by gunfire, according to police. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other details are available at this time, as police continue to investigate.

Authorities hope that security cameras attached to nearby buildings may have captured footage of the incident. Long Beach Police also encourage anyone with any information to call and share what they know.