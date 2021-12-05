Anaheim

Man Killed, Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Anaheim

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Sunday for allegedly running a red light and triggering a fatal three-vehicle crash in Anaheim.

By City News Service

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Sunday for allegedly running a red light and triggering a three-vehicle crash in Anaheim that killed a man and injured three others.

The crash occurred at 1:53 a.m. at the intersection of West Ball Road and South Magnolia Avenue, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A black Nissan Murano was heading westbound on Ball Road and failed to stop on a red light at the Magnolia Avenue intersection, Carringer said.

The Nissan struck a black 2016 Honda Accord occupied by four men -- three 30-year-old men and a 49-year-old man. The 49-year-old man, who was a rear seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene, Carringer said. The three other people in the Honda where rushed to area hospitals with minor injuries.

One of the vehicles then struck a Toyota Camry, which had stopped at the red light facing Magnolia Avenue. No one inside that vehicle was injured.

60 freeway Nov 22

Westbound 60 Freeway Lanes Reopened After Fatal Crash

hit and run Nov 13

Missing Teen Sought as Person of Interest in Rosemead Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation

A person trapped in one of the vehicles had to be freed by firefighters, authorities said.

The Murano driver, an Anaheim resident, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, Carringer said. His condition was not immediately known.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

AnaheimDUIfatal crash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us