Man Killed in Dispute Outside Shoe Store in Fairfax District

An employee was shot and killed Wednesday in a dispute in a raffle in front of the shoe store he worked at in the Fairfax district.
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the area of Melrose and Genesee avenues and found the man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police later learned there was a dispute "between a group of males and females" at a shoe raffle in front of a store in the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue.
A man in his 20s wearing dark clothing shot the victim and fled northbound on Genesee Avenue in a silver Toyota Camry with a temporary license plate number BC10D32, police said. Fellow employees at the Shoe Palace said the victim of the shooting was Jayren Bradford, a clerk killed trying to break up a fight outside the store.
Keyshawn Williams, described Bradford as a great co-worker.
"He was an outgoing peer who always wanted to make friends so once I got here," Williams said. "He made me feel welcome like this is somewhere you want to be.''
A memorial was created outside the store to honor Bradford.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD West Bureau Homicide investigators at 213-382-9470. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.