Man struck and killed by fire truck outside Long Beach station

A man was struck and killed outside a Long Beach fire station by a fire truck that was responding Tuesday morning to an emergency call.

The collision in front of the station was reported at about 12:40 a.m. in the Belmont Shore area. The person died at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation indicates LBFD personnel were responding to a call for service when their fire engine collided with a pedestrian," a Long Beach Police Department statement said. "LBFD personnel determined the pedestrian deceased at the scene. Collision Investigation detectives have responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing."

Details about the person's identity were not immediately available.