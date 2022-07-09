Man on Rooftop Shot Dead by Long Beach Police

A man was shot to death on Saturday by Long Beach police.

Officers were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the 1100 block of East 17th Street regarding “a dispute involving a person with a gun,” said Officer Paige White of the Long Beach Police Department.

Arriving officers spotted a man on a roof with what they believed was a firearm in his hand, White said.

Video showed the person pacing on the roof of a two-story building, behaving in an agitated manner and holding what appeared to be a handgun.

“Officers were attempting to de-escalate the situation, when an officer-involved shooting occurred,” White said. “The Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene and determined the suspect was deceased.”

The man's name and age were not released.

No officers were injured in the incident, she said.