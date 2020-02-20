Man Pleads Guilty to Molesting Three Girls, Is Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

A 79-year-old man pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting three girls in his family dating back to 1994 in Santa Ana.

Jesus Guerra Malacara pleaded guilty to 10 felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a minor. Malacara molested one of the girls, starting when she was 5 years old and continuing until she was 11, said Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

The victim estimated the defendant touched her in excess of 1,000 times, Bertagna said. Another girl said she was molested between the ages of 11 and 13, Bertagna said.

The earliest dates of the alleged molestation are in December 1994 and the most recent were in March 1997, according to court records.