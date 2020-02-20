Santa Ana

Man Pleads Guilty to Molesting Three Girls, Is Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

By City News Service

Getty Images

A 79-year-old man pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting three girls in his family dating back to 1994 in Santa Ana.

Jesus Guerra Malacara pleaded guilty to 10 felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a minor. Malacara molested one of the girls, starting when she was 5 years old and continuing until she was 11, said Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

The victim estimated the defendant touched her in excess of 1,000 times, Bertagna said. Another girl said she was molested between the ages of 11 and 13, Bertagna said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Grant Robicheaux 18 mins ago

New Court Hearing Set in Rape Case Involving Reality TV Doctor, Girlfriend

Compton 44 mins ago

Man Sentenced to Life for Murdering Ex-Stepfather, Teenage Girl in Compton

The earliest dates of the alleged molestation are in December 1994 and the most recent were in March 1997, according to court records.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa Ana
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us