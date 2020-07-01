Man Pleads No Contest to Slashing Woman's Throat in Unprovoked Pasadena Attack

A 75-year-old man who slashed a woman's throat in an unprovoked attack in Pasadena pleaded no contest Wednesday to attempted murder.

Lance Anthony Semkus -- who admitted an allegation that he used a knife in the commission of the Oct. 23, 2017, attack -- is facing seven years to life in state prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The woman, whose name was not released, suffered severe injuries as she fought off her attacker, according to Deputy District Attorney Ryan Erlich.

The victim was approached from behind as she sat against a retaining wall in the 600 block of South Arroyo Parkway and attacked without provocation before her assailant fled in a SUV, according to police.

Witnesses gave police descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle, and a helicopter unit spotted the SUV in the area of California Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue and directed officers to the location, where Semkus was detained without incident.

A knife was recovered and Semkus was positively identified by witnesses, police said. He has remained behind bars since then.

Semkus was initially also charged with mayhem involving the attempted murder victim and attempted second-degree robbery involving a woman in front of a pet store the same day, along with two counts of animal cruelty involving Semkus' two dogs, who were found dead. Those charges are expected to be dismissed as a result of his plea, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He is due back in a Pasadena courtroom for sentencing on July 13.