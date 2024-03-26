Harbor City

Man possibly armed with gun in standoff with LAPD in Harbor City

Shots were fired during the standoff at a home in the South Bay.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A man possibly armed with a gun was involved in a standoff Tuesday with police in Los Angeles' Harbor City area.

Officers responded at about 9 a.m. to the 26200 block of President Avenue on a domestic violence call. They were told a possibly armed man was inside a residence at the location.

SWAT members responded to the neighborhood and directed traffic away from the area. The standoff continued into early Tuesday afternoon.

Several shots were fired, but not at officers, according to the LAPD. No injuries were reported.

Details about the domestic violence call were not immediately available.

