Man possibly armed with gun in standoff with LAPD in Harbor City

A man possibly armed with a gun was involved in a standoff Tuesday with police in Los Angeles' Harbor City area.

Officers responded at about 9 a.m. to the 26200 block of President Avenue on a domestic violence call. They were told a possibly armed man was inside a residence at the location.

SWAT members responded to the neighborhood and directed traffic away from the area. The standoff continued into early Tuesday afternoon.

Several shots were fired, but not at officers, according to the LAPD. No injuries were reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details about the domestic violence call were not immediately available.