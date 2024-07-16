Man rescued after car becomes submerged in Long Beach waterway

A man was rescued in Long Beach Tuesday after his car ended up in the water of Alamitos Bay.

When first responders went to the waterway near Pacific Coast Highway and 2nd Street at 10:21 a.m., they found the man on the roof of his red Jeep, the Long Beach Police Departent said

He was rescued and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Long Beach Police Department was investigating how the car became submerged in the bay.

Long Beach officials used a fire engine, lifeguard board and a truck for the rescue operation.