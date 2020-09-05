Man Shot by Deputies at Lucerne Valley Mobile Home Park After Hours-Long Standoff

A Yucaipa man believed to have fired at two other men and injuring one of them was shot by deputies after an hours-long standoff at a mobile home park in Lucerne Valley on Friday and died later at a local hospital.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Moss Mobile Manor RV Park located at 38338 Old Woman Springs Rd. at about 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 following a report of shots fired in the area.

The Sheriff's department says the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Beedie, continued firing a weapon as deputies arrived at the scene. Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes in an effort to keep them safe.

Sheriff and California Highway Patrol helicopters assisted deputies on the ground trying to locate Beedie's location who was believed to be holed up in an area of the park where there were several abandoned cars and trailers, according to authorities.

Law enforcement made several announcements over a loudspeaker to try and get Beedie to surrender but continued to ignore their commands, and that's when deputies from the Specialized Enforcement Division responded with three armored vehicles for protection as they approached the location where they thought Beedie was hiding, the Sheriff's department said.

Deputies shot the suspect at about 1:30 p.m. and immediately began to render medical help before the suspect was taken to a hospital.

The Sheriff's department says the suspect shot at two victims before deputies got to the scene and one suffered a minor injury. No deputies were hurt in this incident.

Beedie was wanted for an attempted murder and rape warrant out of the Morongo Basin Station, the Sheriff's department revealed.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff's department asks anyone with information or who witnessed the incident, to call Detective Robert Hoag at 909-387-3589. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.