Man Shot by Police Near Hollywood and Highland

A man with a knife was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers, police said Saturday.
Around 11 a.m., police received a call about a man with a knife at a Rite Aid near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.
When the officers approached, "an officer involved shooting occurred," LAPD media relations said in a statement.
The man was hit by gunfire and transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
No officers or pedestrians were hurt in the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.