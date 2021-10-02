LAPD

Man Shot by Police Near Hollywood and Highland

Police were responding to a call about a man with a knife at a Rite Aid near Hollywood and Highland.

By Maggie More

A man with a knife was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers, police said Saturday.

Around 11 a.m., police received a call about a man with a knife at a Rite Aid near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

When the officers approached, "an officer involved shooting occurred," LAPD media relations said in a statement.

The man was hit by gunfire and transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

No officers or pedestrians were hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

