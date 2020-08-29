Man Shot to Death on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach

A man was shot to death today on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on the northbound San Diego Freeway just south of the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was the sole occupant of a Hyundai Elantra, which veered left and struck the front of a maroon Honda Accord on the passenger side, according to Duane Graham of the CHP's Westminster office. The one person in that vehicle wasn't hurt, he said.

The northbound lanes just south of the 605 Freeway were closed due to the investigation. Christine Kim reports for NBC LA at 8 p.m. Saturday Aug. 29, 2020.

Paramedics from the Orange County Fire Authority pronounced the shooting victim dead at the scene, said OCFA Capt. Thanh Nguyen.

The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down all northbound lanes of the San Diego Freeway in the area and the Seal Beach Boulevard on-ramp.

While they don't have a plate number, officers are now looking for a white Mercedes-Benz 550 or S550 they believe was involved in the shooting, Graham said.

Police were still on location interviewing witnesses as of 10:45 p.m., and all lanes of the northbound 405 remained closed.

The California Highway Patrol asks anyone who may have information about the incident to call their Westminster office at 714-892-4426.