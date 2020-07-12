Man Sought in Deadly Double San Diego-Area Shooting, Infant Kidnapping

Police on Sunday were searching for the suspect in connection to a deadly double shooting and authorities said that man took off with an infant that he kidnapped from the Otay Mesa home where the violence happened.

Authorities responded to a call of a domestic incident at about 8 a.m. that later turned into a shooting call, San Diego police said. At the scene, officers discovered a 37-year-old woman with a gunshot at the residence.

Believing the shooter was still on the premises, officers placed that woman in their cruiser and drove her a block away so she can be treated. Paramedics were unable to revive her and she died a block away from her home.

Upon returning to the scene, officers found another gunshot victim inside the home. The second victim, who was only identified as a 65-year-old, also died of her injuries after she was taken to an area hospital.

After receiving information that a 6-month-old baby should be inside, police discovered the infant was not there. Authorities later determined 31-year-old Justice Love Peace, who is also known as Jeremiah Horton, was involved in the homicides and they believe he took off in a white SUV with the infant.

Homicide investigation now at 4300 Ebersole Dr. Person of interest is named Justice Love Peace. Peace is a 31yo Black male. May be driving white vehicle in the video below & with 6 month old infant. Do not approach, armed & dangerous. Call 911 if you see man or vehicle. pic.twitter.com/tQrweK94su — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) July 12, 2020

The infant, who may be the suspect’s son, was located unharmed San Diego police said.

The 37-year-old victim is the baby's mother and the 65-year-old woman is the infant's grandmother, police said. The shooting victims have been identified, but police said they are not releasing their names at this time.

Peace, who is described as standing at 6-feet-1-inch tall, does not live in the residence where the violence occurred, police said.

There were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting and the were unharmed. Their relationship to the victims was not disclosed.

Police warn the public to not approach the suspect if they encounter him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Peace or the vehicle involved is urged to call 911.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or who knows of Peace's whereabouts, is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made b contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.