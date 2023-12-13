Man sought in sexual assault of 12-year-old Culver City girl in her bedroom

The parents of a 12-year-old Culver City girl were stunned when they woke up Dec. 2 and their daughter was pleading with them to call the police.

"'Mom, we need to call the police' I am thinking, am I hearing you right? Am I hearing you right? So, by the third time, she was very direct," said the girl's mother, Alexis. "'Call the police, mom.' That's what we did."

Officers responded to the Blair Hills neighborhood home at about 7:45 a.m. after receiving a report that the girl had been sexually assaulted in her bedroom. The assault happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., hours before the attacker left the scene at 7 a.m., Culver City police said.

It was not clear how the man entered the home, but Alexis said he left through the front door. The family and police are asking for help in identifying a man seen leaving the home on a neighbor's security camera.

"She's a soldier," Alexis said of her daughter. "She's good on the outside. I think in time we will see what the damage is."

Police released the security camera image Tuesday in an effort to identify the man.

"At this point, we believe this to be an isolated incident," said Jennifer Atenza, of the Culver City Police Department. "We are looking to locate the suspect and that is the help we are seeking from the public."

Anyone with information regarding the crime was asked to call 310-253-6302. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can email tips at tips@culvercity.org.